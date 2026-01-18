Indi Hartwell Reveals The Match That Made Her Want To Wrestle

TNA Wrestling star Indi Hartwell spoke with SquareFamilyWrestling about various topics, including the match that inspired her to become a wrestler.

Hartwell said, “Well, it was my brother that got me into wrestling. But what like really stuck with me was like the larger than life characters and personas that I watched on TV. And then as I got older, Sasha Banks versus Bayley at NXT Takeover Brooklyn, that’s what made me want to become a wrestler.”

On her dream matchup:

“So, I did have my dream match actually a few weeks ago against Mercedes Mone. I think my other dream match would have to be against Trish Stratus. She

was my favorite growing up.”

On her advice to aspiring wrestlers:

“When I first started wrestling, they told me to just keep my mouth shut and my ears open to just be respectful. So, that’s probably a big piece of advice that I got.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)