Indie Wrestler Jaka (Jonathan Echevarria) Passes Away After Heart Attack

According to Beyond Wrestling, indie wrestling star Jaka, whose real name was Jonathan Echevarria, passed away after suffering a heart attack last week.

This tragic news comes after it was reported on Friday that Jaka had experienced a heart attack and was in the ICU.

Jaka began his professional wrestling career in 2007 and was a regular performer for Beyond Wrestling, especially during the earlier part of his career.

He also competed for organizations such as Full Impact Pro, CHIKARA, and EVOLVE. In October 2021, he appeared in an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Throughout his career, Jaka held the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship twice (both times with Chris Dickinson), as well as the FIP Tag Team Championships and the BRCW Tag Team Championships, partnering with Sean Maluta.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Echevarria.