Injury May Force Rhea Ripley To Vacate The WWE Women’s World Title

Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women’s World Champion, may be out of action for a while.

Ripley vs. Becky Lynch began the first night of WWE WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Although many believed it was Lynch’s turn to dethrone Ripley, who had been champion since WrestleMania 39, Ripley defeated the fellow top star, who had strep throat.

PWInsider reports that Ripley was injured last week on RAW during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan.

According to the report, “the issue is severe enough that the talk internally is that Ripley may be forced to vacate her championship, possibly as soon as tonight’s episode of Raw.”

We wish Ripley a speedy recovery.