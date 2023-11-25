Injury Update On Dakota Kai As She Continues To Appear On WWE TV

Dakota Kai has continued to appear on WWE television while recovering from a torn ACL. During a Twitch live stream, Dakota responded to a fan who suspected she was fabricating the injury because she was involved in a brawl.

She said, “Bro, you want me to be in a wheelchair until I’m cleared? That’s not how rehab works. I’m able to run and jump. This isn’t a shocker. I’m like, ‘Why would I do that? Why would I choose to sit on the sidelines? Like, no one wants that. No one wishes that on anyone. But I’m able to… like, I can run. I can jump.”

“It’s not like my leg is amputated. But rehab is just one of those things where… in all sports, no one is getting back in to play like before six, seven months. Certain places have things that they have to abide by, like certain medical teams. For us, it’s like usually it’s like eight to nine, slash 12 months, depending.”