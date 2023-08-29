Interesting Stat About CM Punk’s AEW Career

It’s been just over two years since CM Punk first appeared in AEW on the August 20, 2021, episode of AEW Rampage, where he has gone on to be booked as the company’s biggest star despite the backstage drama that comes with him and those who dislike him.

He has become a major draw for the company in all major business metrics, such as TV ratings, PPV purchases, merchandise, and ticket sales.

Backstage issues for Punk have included a brawl with The Elite, a physical altercation with Jack Perry, ripping countless wrestlers at the All Out 2023 post-event press conference, and influence over who is allowed backstage at Collision shows.

Punk has worked 33 AEW matches and is a World Champion in the promotion 2022. Despite being the top champion twice, he has yet to successfully defend his title in either reign.

Punk has declared himself the “Real” AEW World Champion since his return to AEW TV. Punk is currently suspended with Perry following their backstage incident at All In London.

Reddit user Grimtreeper shared on the SquaredCircle subreddit how much of Punk’s run has been hampered by suspensions or injuries.

According to this source, Punk has only been on AEW’s roster for 385 of his 739 days with the company, or just over half of the time.