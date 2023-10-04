Interesting Stat On John Cena’s WWE Record Heading Into Fastane

John Cena’s next WWE match is set for Saturday’s Fastlane PLE from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, where he will team up with LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

The former WWE Champion last wrestled at a premium live event in April, when he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship, but he lost on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

Since his return to WWE last month, Cena has worked mostly tag team matches in dark matches and at the Superstar Spectacular house show in India. Cena’s most recent television match was in December, when he and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Cena has not won a match at a premium live event since October 2018 at Super Showdown in Australia, when he and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Elias.

His last PLE singles match victory came earlier that year, when he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble.