Interesting Statistic Regarding Match At AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2

That’s how far back you must go to find a IWGP Heavyweight Championship match that was shorter than the one that took place at the critically-acclaimed AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 premium live event.

Dave Meltzer noted in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that the Jungle Boy vs. Sanada match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at The Forbidden Door 2 was the shortest match in title history since the Brock Lesnar vs. Akebono match for the belt in 2006.

“The match went 10:42, making it the shortest IWGP title match since the March 19, 2006 match at Sumo Hall where Brock Lesnar defended against Akebono,” he wrote. “Which was in many ways the total polar opposite of this match.”