The following press release was issued:

Invicta FC 62 To Feature All-Women Commentary Team Including Daria Berenato

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Invicta Fighting Championships has something special lined up for Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin on Friday, May 16.

When the world’s premier organization for women’s mixed martial arts touches down at The Lex inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, it won’t just be the Invicta cage that features star power and elite athletes. The night’s action will be called by a trio of trailblazing women on CBS Sports Network.

Handling play-by-play duties for the first time with the promotion will be former Invicta FC featherweight queen Megan Anderson. A staple of the Invicta booth for the last seven years, the Australian will shift her focus from her usual role of analyst to call the action as it happens inside the cage.

A pillar of the organization since its inception in 2012, MMA pioneer Julie Kedzie will work her usual role of color commentary for the star-studded event. Kedzie spent over a decade competing in the sport and has turned the experience of nearly 30 professional bouts into insightful analysis for more than 60 events.

Anderson and Kedzie were part of the first all-women booth in Invicta history at Invicta FC 53 in 2023, but will welcome another big name to the booth on May 16. Former professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Daria Berenato will join Kedzie as a color analyst for the event, while also handling in-cage interviews. Berenato — who previously performed as Sonya Deville in the WWE — joined the Invicta team to oversee the Invicta FC 61 weigh-ins on April 3, and will now step into a larger role on May 16.

“Megan, Julie and Daria know what it takes to fight, prepare, and win, having competed at the highest levels with major promotions across the combat sports arena,” said Shannon Knapp, Invicta FC President. “They each come equipped with unique perspectives that will give our viewers fresh insight into the night’s matches, and their tremendous passion — not only for MMA, but for Invicta FC and its talented athletes — is truly unmatched. I could not be more proud to have them providing commentary for this event.”

Invicta FC 62: Lehner vs. Rubin is headlined by former bantamweight title challengers Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner (9-5) and “Big Bad” Olga Rubin (9-5). In the night’s co-main event, former Invicta FC and Bellator MMA title challenger DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett (14-9-1) takes on Brazilian flyweight Rayla “Índia” Nascimento (11-10). The event airs live on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, following preliminary card on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. Tickets to the event are available through Ticketmaster.

The Invicta FC 62 fight card can be found below:

Bantamweight: Katharina Lehner vs. Olga Rubin

Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett vs. Rayla Nascimento

Flyweight: Milana Dudieva vs. Amanda Torres

Strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Abril Anguiano

Strawweight: Ashley Barrett vs. Quinn Williams

Flyweight: Charlsey Maner vs. Alex Lawal