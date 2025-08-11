Ivy Nile Shares Lessons Learned From Chad Gable, Talks Journey With The Creed Brothers

WWE star and American Made member Ivy Nile appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including her pairing with The Creed Brothers.

Nile said, “Well, in NXT, we first started off as Diamond Mine. I was just starting my career, and I think they were starting theirs too. So they’re just putting a faction together, and they wanted to add a girl to it.”

She continued, “At the time in NXT, there wasn’t that many girls there. I can’t really remember who I was there, but I just fit the mold. It was like a fighting style, wrestling style type faction coming together. So it makes sense. I mean, there was a bunch of other people in that group at the time, but me and The Creeds have been together ever since. People have come and gone like crazy, and me and the boys have definitely been through a lot in the past couple of years. It’s a blessing that we got moved up together as well, because sometimes that doesn’t happen.”

On learning the wrestling business from Chad Gable:

“Chad has been in this business for so, so long. When I first started with the company, I kind of started unlike anyone else. I started three months before COVID hit, and then I was in the COVID era as one of those people in the audience behind the hockey windows, or whatever. So I was one of those people always there cheering and whatever. And at the time, you know, he was Shorty G at the time.”

Nile added, “It was crazy to see his growth from there, because I’ve always admired him since then, because it’s crazy no matter what you give him, he kills it. So I think once you get to that level of whatever they throw at you, they know that you can kill it and run with it. It’s such an amazing skill to have that. I aspire to be that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.