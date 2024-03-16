IYO SKY vs. Naomi Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Lineup

It looks like another match is set for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s SmackDown Lowdown post-show, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL called out Naomi and challenged her to a match on next week’s show.

Additionally, next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on March 22 will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face ahead of their title tilt at night two of WrestleMania XL, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, and another pair of SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Tournament bouts will take place, with The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain, and Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. The O.C. scheduled.

