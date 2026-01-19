Izzi Dame Explains Why She Chose To Join WWE

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and member of The Culling, Izzi Dame, spoke with Fox News Digital about various topics, including her transition from volleyball to WWE.

Dame said, “So, I played collegiate volleyball and then after college, I went and played professionally in a little island called Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea. I did a full year over there. I re-signed my contract to go back and play another year, but you do get three months of a summer break. So, the week after I touched back down in the States, I got what I thought was a scam WWE recruit message, like anyone would think because why would the WWE want anything with little old me playing in the middle of the Mediterranean? Like, come on. It ended up being real. They flew me out to Nashville. I got offered a contract and then I had to break my contract in Cyprus to be with the WWE. So they banned me. Cyprus banned me from playing there for 10 years. A little dramatic, but yeah. Can’t play there! But I don’t think we’re going back to volleyball any time soon. We’re doing good over here.”

On why she chose to join WWE:

“If I’m being completely honest, I am one of eight. I have a big family. So, not only was I overseas by myself — I was at least doing what I love – but for some reason there was always something in me that was just like, ‘You’re meant for more.’ Volleyball displays your athletics but you have so much more to offer. So, WWE was just the perfect mix of public speaking, performing, entertaining, still being an athlete, and I was like, ‘Why not?’ And, I get to be home. My parents, family and siblings can come fly to me whenever they want. I’m not 24 hours across the world anymore or however long. So, it kind of just seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

On trying to break past stereotypes of blonde women wrestlers:

“I seriously, because I’ve said before, how much this title has bounced around, I seriously hope that I can take this title and make it mean something, make my name mean something. I feel like Izzi Dame now is just coming into herself. We’re starting to figure out who she is. How big of a manipulator, mastermind she really is. I think people are still kinda confused on, ‘Is she just another blonde heel? Like, what is she really bringing to the table?’ So, in six months from now, I hope that it is clear as day who Izzi Dame is. We all can have the same hair color, but I don’t think like all the blondes in the industry, there’s a lot of us. I think it’s super important we all differentiate ourselves through our character work. Obviously, in ring as well. I’m not hitting a moonsault like Tiffany Stratton — that’s all yours girl. That’s crazy. She’s insane for that. I’ll stick the more ‘big man’ stuff. But as far as character work, I’m really trying to lean into building depth and layers into more of the manipulative, mastermind, calculated way, and I think that’s going to make me just a little bit different than everyone else.”

On learning from Shawn Spears:

“Shawn Spears has been my rock throughout this whole thing, as a friend, as a mentor, as a coach. He’s helped me, not only in ring, but really put this entire journey into perspective because it is super taxing. You have to have a lot of patience, and this is all about timing. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like that. It feels like I’m not doing enough. Maybe I’m disappointed with the way I did something, but he really reels everything in and reminds me that I haven’t been in this industry that long and it’s OK to make mistakes — learn from it and don’t make the same way again. He’s really been just an ally for me throughout this whole process.”

On wanting to elevate the title:

“I feel like this title has bounced around so much, and I think I did mention that as well. For me, my goal with this title right now is keeping it with me. Giving not only me depth, but giving this title depth, making it mean something. I don’t want to say I want an Oba Femi reign, but I’m not opposed to an Oba Femi reign. Give me a little something!”