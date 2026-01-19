Izzi Dame Talks About Working With Charlotte Flair, Reveals Advice She Gave Her

Izzi Dame spoke with the Going Ringside podcast for an interview.

While on the popular program, the women’s wrestling star spoke about working with Charlotte Flair, revealed advice Charlotte gave her and being taken under Ethan Page’s wing.

The following are some of the highlights.

On advice Charlotte Flair gave her: “You know, it’s funny. I asked Charlotte Flair that question one time when I was brand new in NXT, and I was like, ‘how do you balance the work/home life,’ and she told me, ‘you don’t, this is your life now, and you have to make that choice, it’s a sacrifice to be in this industry,’ and I was like, ‘yeah, right. I’ll be fine,’ and boy, was she right. Like this, this really does consume your entire life, and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. This is so fun. Like my job is so fun. So yeah, I mean, this is my, this is my home life. This is my work life. This is my everything now.”

On getting to work with Charlotte Flair: “So obviously my idol is Charlotte, but me and Charlotte, which was- this was really awesome. When me and Tatum were still together, Tatum’s idol is Alexa and mine is Charlotte, and we had a tag match against them, which was awesome. Like dream come true, bucket list check.”

On being taken under Ethan Page’s wing: “I am going to be real here. I am so blessed to have been taken under his wing. I mean, from day one, even before The Culling was even a thought, me and him just really clicked. He has brought me so much knowledge, so much wisdom, inside and outside of the ring as a friend, as a mentor, as a coach, like he has really been my rock throughout this entire process. So I have to give him so much credit because he really has been my person throughout this whole thing, and without him, I truly don’t think that I would have gotten to the point that I’m out today.”