Jackie Redmond And Others React To WWE Backstage Interviewer Shakeup

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jackie Redmond has been promoted to RAW backstage interviewer.

Every Monday night, Redmond will handle backstage interviews with Byron Saxton. She will also continue to host WWE Kickoff shows and work in the WWE studio, as she did with RAW Talk and Talking Smack. Redmond has also provided voice-overs for WWE Digital projects, including the Money In The Bank “By The Numbers” video, which aired last night.

According to Variety, Redmond will continue to work for the NHL Network and WBD Sports during the hockey season.

Redmond, Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Pete Rosenberg have been announced as the new WWE Kickoff panelists. On Twitter, Redmond announced that her Kickoff gig will begin with SummerSlam.

Cathy Kelley is switching from RAW to SmackDown, where she will handle weekly backstage interviews with Braxton. Megan Morant will no longer interview for SmackDown, but she will host RAW Talk, SmackDown LowDown, international TV shows, and WWE Digital shows, including the new RAW sidecast on Twitch.

Morant announced on Twitter that she will be wrapping up her time with the blue brand this Friday in London.

