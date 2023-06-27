Jackie Redmond And Others React To WWE Backstage Interviewer Shakeup

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jackie Redmond has been promoted to RAW backstage interviewer.

Every Monday night, Redmond will handle backstage interviews with Byron Saxton. She will also continue to host WWE Kickoff shows and work in the WWE studio, as she did with RAW Talk and Talking Smack. Redmond has also provided voice-overs for WWE Digital projects, including the Money In The Bank “By The Numbers” video, which aired last night.

According to Variety, Redmond will continue to work for the NHL Network and WBD Sports during the hockey season.

Redmond, Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Pete Rosenberg have been announced as the new WWE Kickoff panelists. On Twitter, Redmond announced that her Kickoff gig will begin with SummerSlam.

Cathy Kelley is switching from RAW to SmackDown, where she will handle weekly backstage interviews with Braxton. Megan Morant will no longer interview for SmackDown, but she will host RAW Talk, SmackDown LowDown, international TV shows, and WWE Digital shows, including the new RAW sidecast on Twitch.

Morant announced on Twitter that she will be wrapping up her time with the blue brand this Friday in London.

I’d also like to just mention that I am SO PUMPED to join the badass that is @KaylaBraxtonWWE on the PLE KickOff shows starting with Summer Slam! The girl is my kind vibe I tell ya! 🔥 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) June 27, 2023

Also a big CONGRATS to Megan one taking over all things WWE Studio !!! Well deserved ! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/TFTAmHvQio — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) June 27, 2023

So I guess Mondays just got a little Feistier! 😛😉🔥 So pumped to join this incredible show every Monday with @WWE ! #WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/K5IWQFL6De — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) June 27, 2023

MC 🥹 I can’t express how much I’ve enjoyed working with you every Monday and Friday. You expertise on quite literally everything WWE made my job so easy. I will miss the banter and the jokes that take me too long to get. Hopefully you’ll call me more than Miz calls Ciampa.👀 https://t.co/ZNlUE03mXm — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) June 27, 2023

BIG NEWS! This Friday will be my last week backstage on #SmackDown. I’m looking forward to being your new host of #RawTalk and #SDLD on @peacock. Studio hosting has been a dream of mine for years, and I can’t wait to get in there and work alongside @themattcamp every week! I hope… pic.twitter.com/eOqneaQZJm — Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) June 27, 2023

Welcome @Jackie_Redmond 👏 I will miss my #SmackDown family so much, but I am pumped to transition to studio host for @WWE See you on Mondays and Fridays on @peacock for #RawTalk and #SDLD https://t.co/yD4kwYLXwG — Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) June 27, 2023