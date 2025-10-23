Jacy Jayne Talks About Proving Her Doubters Wrong With Her Current Title Reign

WWE NXT Women’s Champion and leader of Fatal Influence, Jacy Jayne, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how she is proving her doubters wrong with her current title reign.

Jayne said, “Yeah, that’s what I was set out to do. I’ve been wanting to do this for years. I just had to wait for the right opportunity and the time to show everybody.”

On if being doubted motivated her:

“Definitely. I — deep down I always knew that I was gonna be a main eventer; I just was waiting for my time. I also feel like it took me a lot longer to get to this spot than other people. So I feel like a lot of people doubted me because of that. And also because I was just known for being a tag team wrestler. So I feel like people just assumed like that was my ceiling. But that was really just the start of everything. I’ve had to fight and claw my way to the top And I would do it over and over and over again. ’cause it feels damn good to be at the top now.”

On if she thinks Tatum Paxley can upset her:

“Yeah, I do. Listen, I think Tatum is a great worker. I think she’s super unique, she’s a great character. She knows what she’s doing. I definitely don’t underestimate her at all. Like you said, nobody thought I was gonna win, so who am I to say someone like Tatum can’t win? I’d be foolish to say that. I think me and Tatum have very similar stories too, where we both have been counted out for so long. And nobody really took us seriously or took us as main inventors and now we’re out here against each other showing the world like, ‘Uh-uh. What you thought of us? No, we are capable of so much more.’ So I’m very excited to step in the ring with Tatum. I think we’re gonna have a great match, but I’m not gonna take it easy on her at all. Like, you’re gonna have to really do some damage to take this title off of me.”

On Paxley’s promo on last Tuesday night’s show:

“You can feel the passion and the drive in everything that she was saying. Everything she said was real. We’ve been in NXT together for a long time; I’ve seen her entire journey. I’ve seen — she’s also had multiple partners, she’s been in multiple groups. She’s been thrown this way, thrown that way, and she adapts to whatever she’s given. So you can feel how ready she is when she speaks. Like, she’s ready to take that next step, she knows she’s capable of taking that next step. And the people are so behind her. I did kind of get chills in the ring last night ’cause it did feel very personal. Not even personal towards me, just personal in general. And I’ve been in her shoes, I know what that feels like. So I feel for her. But yeah, I think Tatum is very underrated.”

