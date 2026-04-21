Jade Cargill Calls Her Title Reign A ‘Practice Run’

Jade Cargill has shared her thoughts following her loss of the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 Night Two.

Cargill was defeated by Rhea Ripley, bringing her title reign to an end. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, she reflected candidly on what she had hoped to accomplish during her time as champion.

“I wanted to wrestle more. I wanted more competitive matches. I wanted more grit. I really wanted to sink my teeth into whatever was being thrown at me. That’s all I wanted with my reign, but we didn’t get that as much as I wanted, and that’s fine.”

Cargill described her first run with the championship as a learning experience, making it clear she expects more from herself moving forward.

“Now that I had a practice run, I’m gonna call it a practice run… next time is gonna be totally different.”

She also addressed her WrestleMania match with Ripley, emphasising the importance of both competitors in delivering a standout performance.

“She can’t go out there and have that stellar match if I don’t put on [a show] as well… It takes two to tango.”

Cargill pointed to Ripley’s history of high-profile matches against top stars while expressing confidence in her own contributions inside the ring.

“A title doesn’t make me, I make the title.”

The loss marks a turning point in Cargill’s WWE run, with her comments suggesting a renewed focus on in-ring development and future opportunities.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.