Jade Cargill Fires Back At Critics: “I Can Care Less What They Think”

WWE star Jade Cargill appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her critics and her indifference towards their opinions.

Cargill said, “I can care less what they think. I know who I am, I know what I’m capable of, and I think people rush things so quick. I think people put such a target on my back but regardless, I can go out there and deliver a great match but people are going to pinpoint something. They’re gonna find something something something because of who I am and how I’ve been delivered, how quick I grew up in this game, who I have supporting me, how I look, that I don’t need this career.”

On why she doesn’t care about what they think:

“But I can care less because they’re not the ones out there, they’re not the ones that have to deal with what I have to deal with every single day and what goes through my mind. I listen to the people that want to see me go out there and be my best, I listen to the people that want me to excel and that know I’m gonna be a household legend.”

