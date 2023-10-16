Jade Cargill Registers Her Name As A Trademark

WWE has taken every possible step to ensure that Jade Cargill’s entry into the company is remembered as a big deal.

According to WWE sources, the former TBS Champion will be on the RAW brand when that happens. For the past few weeks, she has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

She has been seen on television being greeted by Triple H at WWE Fastlane and again by Shawn Michaels on last Tuesday’s WWE NXT. On Friday’s SmackDown, she also appeared in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair.

On October 10th, the WWE star used Michael E. Dockins to file a new trademark for her name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark is registered for merchandise and entertainment. Jade Cargill LLC was the company that filed it. The complete description is as follows:

“Mark For: JADE CARGILL™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Leggings; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”