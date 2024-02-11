Jade Cargill Talks About Possibility Of Wrestling A Match At WrestleMania XL

Will Jade Cargill be in action on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year?

The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion, who made her in-ring debut at the Women’s Royal Rumble match last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about the possibility of having a match at WrestleMania XL.

“You’re going to have to see that,” she said. “You’re just going to have to see.”

Cargill continued, “If I want it, I got it. I’m going to go out there and get it. Let’s just say that.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.