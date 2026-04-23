Jade Cargill Talks About The Rise Of Black Talent In WWE

WWE star Jade Cargill recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about various topics, including her role as a model for Black wrestlers.

Cargill said, “I mean, it’s the world because, you know, this is a male-dominated sport. It’s also — you know, we’re a minority in this sport as well. And we’ve had people like Jazz, we have so many people who paved the way, Booker T. And all I want to do and what other women — we have Lash here, we have Naomi here, we have Bianca. We just want to pave the way for the future when it comes to black wrestlers.

On the rise of black talent in WWE:

“I mean right now, more than any — I mean, we have Trick Williams, we have Carmelo, we have so many people right now. We have Je’Von, and I think we’re thriving right now. Like, we’re really out here doing the damn thing and being understood more. So it means the world to me. And I just want us to continue to be unapologetic. I’m very unapologetic. I’m very myself. And more than anything, you’re going to have to confine to who I am and what I’m saying and what I mean. Because the world is in so many different shades of colors and languages, and it’s not just one way to go about things.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)