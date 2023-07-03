Jade Cargill Teases Leaving Pro Wrestling, Says She’s Not Returning Soon

An AEW star appears to be hinting at a move to Hollywood.

Jade Cargill, a former TBS champion, tweeted on Sunday that she has enjoyed being out of the wrestling spotlight and that she may stay. “Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.,” she said in a Sunday tweet.

When asked if she will be returning soon, she simply responded “No.” Cargill was defeated by Kris Statlander in the TBS Championship at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas, and she hasn’t appeared on television since.

Tony Khan likes to rotate talent, so this might just be Cargill taking a break until the company has a new storyline is ready for her, but it’s noteworthy that she’s hinting about doing things outside of the wrestling business.

Many people in and out of wrestling have mentioned Cargill as a potential crossover star, and based on some of the red carpet photographs she’s posted on social media, she appears to be on her way to Hollywood.

Of course, her posts could be a ruse to mislead fans when/if she makes a surprise comeback to AEW TV.

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below: