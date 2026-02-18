Jaida Parker Sidelined From In-Ring Action With Neck Injury

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was revealed that Jaida Parker is currently sidelined due to a neck injury. This information was disclosed when Blake Monroe entered the office of interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone, who was in conversation with Fallon Henley about the upcoming WWE Speed Championship #1 Contenders Tournament for women.

Monroe expressed her concerns about Parker being “out of control” during the previous week, to which Stone responded that Parker was suspended for striking a referee. He then clarified that she is also dealing with a neck injury. Following this, Stone announced that Monroe would compete in the #1 contenders tournament, where she will face Thea Hail in the first round. Parker has been in a feud with Monroe since her return to television, and they faced off last week in a match that ended in a double count-out.

There is currently no information on the severity of Parker’s neck injury or how long she may be out of action, but updates will be provided as they become available.