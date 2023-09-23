Jake Hager Wanted To Return To WWE After MMA Career For Big Roman Reigns Match

Jake Hager had a plan in place when he left WWE before joining AEW that would, in his mind, see him return to the company as a top MMA heavyweight contender to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The AEW star fond of purple bucket hats spoke during a recent K&S Wrestle Fest virtual signing about the plan he had before things got changed along the way.

“When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania,” Hager revealed. “A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close.”

Hager added, “I’d kick Roman’s butt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that.”

Check out the complete K&S Wrestle Fest virtual signing with Jake Hager via the Facebook video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.