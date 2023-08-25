Jake Roberts Says He Doesn’t Understand Why Lance Archer Isn’t A Bigger Star

If you ask Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Lance Archer should be a bigger star in All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during a Good Karma Wrestling interview about how he feels “The Murderhawk Monster” should be a bigger star than he currently is in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks about this, as well as how much he has personally enjoyed working in AEW.

On not understanding why Lance Archer isn’t a bigger star in AEW: “I don’t know, they just don’t like the flavor I guess. It’s a shame because Lance has everything. I’ve helped him work on his promos he’s raised those up. I don’t know what else he needs to do but I can’t figure it out.”

On how much he’s enjoyed working for AEW: “It has meant so much to me, being gone for so long and not being able to get out there and then AEW gives me an opportunity and they’ve kept me around. They like what I do, whether in the ring or out of the ring, or helping the guys work on promos, whatever it is, I don’t mind doing it, I enjoy doing it. It’s what I should be doing. Teaching.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.