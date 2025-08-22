Jake Roberts Shares Favorite Memories Of Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed various topics, including the passing of Hulk Hogan, on an episode of his podcast, The Snake Pit.

Roberts said, “It’s devastating, man. It was a shock. It floored me, it really did. And he’s missed, he is missed. I mean, I still can’t get my mind around it, you know? I really can’t. Whenever I say ‘Hulk Hogan,’ I don’t think about he’s passed. I think about him, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ You know? And yeah, it’s been tough. It still hasn’t sunk in, man. It’s been a couple of weeks, and it still hasn’t sunk in. I don’t know that it will. It may not. You know, he was that high up on the board.”

On Hogan’s past mistakes:

“There’s none of us without fault, you know? And he overcame all that, for sure… You say professional wrestling, you say Hulk Hogan.”

On his favorite memory of working with the icon:

“Wrestling him. That was my favorite memory, definitely. Being in the ring with him and, well, we also did the Survivor Series [1989] together. That was a good time.. Yeah, that was a good time.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)