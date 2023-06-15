Jamie Hayter Reflects On Her Past Dealings With CM Punk Backstage In AEW

There’s something special about CM Punk.

Jamie Hayter feels it.

The former AEW Women’s Champion recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an interview, during which she spoke about her backstage interactions with CM Punk in the past, and how he is one of the industry’s most gripping performers.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On the backstage dealings she’s had with CM Punk in the past: “From my experience with him, he was always very, very pleasant. Very helpful, and I always had really great conversations with him about wrestling. He’s a wealth of knowledge because he’s been in the business for so long, and he’s got extensive experience. You’d kind of be a fool not to want to pick his brain and not want to work with the guy. He knows what he’s doing!”

On how CM Punk is one of the industry’s most gripping performers: “He was one of the most gripping performers in professional wrestling. The Summer of Punk, all of that, everyone was so into it and there was a reason why he was the most popular wrestler. To be honest, I would say he’s still incredibly popular now, regardless of the All Out stuff and the drama. He’s still a big name and he’s still wanted in the business. You know what? It’s not my company. I can’t speak for everybody, but I wouldn’t have an issue with it. If it’s gonna be good for the company, then I’m all for it. If it’s gonna put butts in seats, if it’s gonna get people to watch, then absolutely!”

Check out the complete interview at Metro.co.uk.