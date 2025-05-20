Janai Kai Is Now A Free Agent

Former MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai announced her departure from the company and her status as a free agent via Twitter (X).

Kai wrote, “Thank you, MLW. 👹💯 What a time. – The Kick Demon.”

She later retweeted her original post, adding, “aka FREE AGENT 👹🙏.”

Kai joined MLW in 2023 and won the Women’s World Featherweight Championship at the Slaughterhouse event that October. She held the title for 455 days before losing it. Her final match with the company took place at April’s MLW Battle Riot VII.