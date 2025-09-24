Jazwares Confirms New AEW And ROH Figures Coming In 2026

Amid swirling rumors about a possible end to their partnership, toy manufacturer Jazwares has issued an official statement confirming that its licensing agreement with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) remains intact — and that new AEW and Ring of Honor action figures will continue to be produced through 2026.

The clarification came after a widely circulated Reddit post from an alleged industry insider claimed that Jazwares would soon lose the AEW license, causing concern among collectors and wrestling fans. The speculation was significant enough that Jazwares’ Chief Brand Officer Jeremy Padawer addressed the situation directly.

The statement was shared publicly on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, where co-host Matt Cardona read a message he received from Padawer:

“I think it’s fair to say you’ve talked to me and from everything you understand and I’ve said, we are making AEW product in 2026.”

While the confirmation reassures fans that the successful action figure line isn’t ending anytime soon, both Cardona and co-host Brian Myers admitted they still sensed uncertainty about the long-term future of the partnership. “Something’s up, though,” Myers remarked, while Cardona added, “Usually where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right? But time will tell. We do know, as far as we know, 2026 will have new AEW/Ring of Honor Jazwares product, which is a good sign.”

The collaboration between AEW and Jazwares began in 2020, shortly after AEW’s launch, and has become one of the most successful wrestling figure lines on the market. Their “Unrivaled” and “Unmatched” series have been widely praised by collectors for their detailed sculpts, articulation, and likeness accuracy, often selling out upon release.

Jazwares — which became part of Berkshire Hathaway following its acquisition in 2022 — is also behind the wildly popular Squishmallows plush toy brand. The AEW line has played a significant role in expanding the company’s presence in the sports entertainment collectibles market.

The confirmation that Jazwares will continue producing AEW and ROH figures through 2026 should calm fan speculation for now. However, with both sides remaining tight-lipped about the future beyond that date, collectors will undoubtedly be watching closely for any further updates in the months ahead.