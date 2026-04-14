JBL Calls Brock Lesnar One Of The Biggest Draws In Wrestling History

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently appeared on an episode of “Something to Wrestle With,” where he discussed various topics, including “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar.

JBL said, “Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in wrestling history. And at one point, he may have been — I’m not sure if he was or not. But at one point yes, one of the biggest draws, and at one point was the biggest draw in UFC history. This guy is just a freak. An absolute freak. The fact that he wrestles as few times as he does per year, and he still has the best matches of the year, and what he can do, and how he makes people, how he makes himself, how he does whatever you need. But Brock Lesnar out there — ESPN has hit an absolute home run with both these first hours.”

On what a WWE WrestleMania 42 victory could mean for Oba Femi:

“I can’t either [imagine a scenario bigger than that]. I think you’re gonna make him either way… whether he goes up or down makes no difference, or whether you have a DQ. I don’t think you probably will have a DQ. I think you’ll probably have a finish. I have no idea which way they’ll go, but I don’t think it matters either way. I think Brock’s going to make him, and I think he’s gonna come out of this a huge star. But can you also imagine Brock Lesnar, if he beats him and beats him in the middle? All of a sudden, you’ve got this guy who’s been the biggest badass in professional wrestling for the last 20 years, and he’s just as big now as he’s ever been? There’s a lot of opportunities here that are going to come out of this, no matter what happens.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)