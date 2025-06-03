JBL Reacts To Vince McMahon’s New Company

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s new business venture, 14th and I, during an appearance on Something to Wrestle With. The former WWE Champion offered insight into McMahon’s mindset, suggesting the longtime WWE Chairman is unlikely to stay passive in this new chapter.

“I think it’s great what Vince is doing,” JBL said. “I don’t know how good of an investor he is… Vince is an operator. If it’s an operator, I think that’s what Vince wants to do. He wants to be in that chair. He wants to be running something. That’s what he loves doing.”

JBL noted that McMahon was never someone to enjoy leisure time. “He used to ask me, he goes, ‘How in the world can you go out there for four hours on a golf course?’ That, to him, would have been hell. Vince did not want to spend four hours not working.”

The former APA member emphasized that McMahon thrives on being active and involved: “So I’m happy that he’s back. I hope it’s something where he steps in as an operator role for some of these media properties. More than just an investor.”

Vince McMahon officially launched 14th and I earlier this year as a private investment firm focused on media, entertainment, and technology properties. His return to business has sparked speculation about potential moves in or around the wrestling and entertainment industries.

