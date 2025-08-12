JBL Reveals Heated Confrontations With Vince McMahon, Including Near-Fight

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared candid details about his long and complex relationship with Vince McMahon, including a tense confrontation where he thought they were “going to fight,” and a separate “come to Jesus” meeting where he admits he was “100% wrong.”

JBL, who worked under McMahon for over two decades and became the longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history, described their dynamic as one filled with professional highs and personal challenges.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL recalled a moment during his WWE Championship reign when a disagreement over a match escalated in front of other personnel.

McMahon took off his jacket, and JBL stood up, convinced that a physical altercation might happen. “Vince got up, and I thought we were going to fight one time… it was over a match… he said something that made it seem like we didn’t care, and that sat with me wrong. I told him, ‘Don’t you ever question my passion.’ And I bucked up to him, right in front of everybody. That’s something you don’t do to Vince.”

The tension dissolved quickly when everyone left the room, with McMahon hugging JBL and resolving the matter privately.

Years later, JBL says he reacted poorly to a series of emails, misreading the tone and escalating the situation unnecessarily. This led to a sit-down meeting with McMahon and Kevin Dunn, where JBL admitted fault. “I’m 100% wrong… I reacted like a complete asshole, and I apologize,” JBL told McMahon, who again greeted him with a hug before clearing the air.

The stories highlight the intense, high-pressure backstage environment in WWE, as well as McMahon’s demanding yet paternal leadership style.

JBL will make a special appearance as a guest commentator at AAA TripleMania XXXIII this Saturday, August 16th.

The full Something to Wrestle With episode is available below.