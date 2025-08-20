JBL Shares Thoughts On Alberto El Patron Returning To WWE Or AAA

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on an episode of the podcast “Something To Wrestle With” to discuss various topics, including whether he thinks Alberto El Patron will return to WWE or AAA.

JBL said, “I don’t know. You know, I’ve said many times about how much I love Alberto, both as a performer and as a person. I like him. He’s been a great friend to me for a very long time. And [a] very respectful guy. I’ve said before, he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, you know, I think he’s fantastic what he does.”

On the fans chanting for him:

“You know, very similar to CM Punk, when he left You know, the crowd was chatting for CM Punk. The fans can chant whatever they want.”

On El Hijo del Vikingo:

“Vikingo is an incredible talent. And he’s out there, and he’s receiving some of the brunt of this. Probably because of this, I don’t know that. But I want to tell you that Vikingo? Very few times do you see the future of a business and know that it’s the future? He’s the future. I mean, that guy is unbelievable. This is the second reign, he held it the first time for over a year. I mean, whatever it was, he’s an incredible talent. And I don’t know where it goes with all this. You know, fans can chant where they want. You know, you’re not trying to suppress it. You know, glad that they’re there and glad that they’re chanting.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

