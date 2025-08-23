Jeff Jarrett Calls AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door “A Dream Match Card”

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who currently serves as the Director of Business Development for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.”

During this episode, he discussed a variety of topics, including the card for the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Jarrett said, “I’ve done a little media on this already. And every time the host like yourself kind of goes through the card — you know, and I can remember looking through the magazines, waiting on my old man to get off the phone. And you hear about, ‘Oh, a dream match, a dream match, a dream match.’ In those days it was late 80s, it was a WCW versus a WWE opponent that would never really happen. You know, Sting versus Taker, or whatever it may be, so the forbidden door already, you know, from day one, it kind of brings off that vibe.”

On the matches:

“That 10-man Lights Out [match]? I loved it when Tanahashi was added to it. Like you said, there is show stealers across the card. I’m — seriously with the Bucks and Darby. This is going to be interesting. Moxley has no conscience. So that is to me one of the standouts. I can’t help but note on Nigel [vs.] Zack Sabre Jr. That in a way — you know, last year in the the gauntlet, and Nigel coming out. But you know the O2, that that is one of the most famous — you know, it’s relatively new, but still, it’s a famous venue around the globe. So hats off to Nigel getting his shot here. You’ve already gone through the matches. I could go on and on about it, but it’s really a dream match card.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)