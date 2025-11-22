Jeff Jarrett Reveals How Much His Famous Guitars Cost

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who currently holds the position of Director of Business Development for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently addressed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.”

One subject he discussed was the budget for his guitars during his time with TNA Wrestling.

Jarrett said, “Oh we had a nice, healthy budget. Get them made in mid0bulk. Get them made in 6, 12 at a time is the way to do it!”

On his most expensive Guitars during his career:

“I’m going to go back to those WCW [days]. I need to ask Ellis, like do you remember a price tag? I want to say they’re like, $600 or $700 a guitar. But they were props, they were specifically made. And I didn’t think they were worth a damn, they were truly balsa wood. It was — didn’t want to hurt anybody, and this and that. But they were uniquely made. I’ll say that they stayed together, but on impact they exploded. So I say those those guitars, $600 or $700 a pop.”

On being kicked by Chuck Norris:

“I need to ask Bruce one day. I believe Bruce is the one that may have delivered it to me. But I was just like, ‘Okay, wow. Out of this group? yeah, I’ll take it.’ I was just — you know. I had a strong feeling that this is going to be more than snug. But as long as I turn my head and keep my chin up, he’s probably pretty accurate with this line of work with his kick. So I was prepared for the worst. And on one of those things like that is, until you –and that’s where, ‘Hey, man, did you guys rehearse that?’ No, never. Boy, but that’s when you really know, ‘Okay, he’s a pro-pro.’ That’s the same way with Tito Ortiz, he just looked at me confidently, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be there.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Is he really going to be there or–?’ But no, it was snug. I felt it. But anyway, when you’re a pro, you’re a pro, and Norris definitely is a pro’s pro.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

