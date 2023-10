WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would love to have Jim Cornette appear on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night from Louisville, Kentucky.

Jarrett said, “I would love to have Corny. I’d love to have him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.