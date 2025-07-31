Jelly Roll’s SummerSlam Debut May Not Be His Last Match In WWE

As WWE gears up for its historic two-night SummerSlam 2025 event at MetLife Stadium, all eyes are on music superstar Jelly Roll, who is set to make his in-ring debut. But according to a new report, WWE doesn’t want this to be a one-time appearance.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that WWE is “extremely impressed” with Jelly Roll’s commitment and genuine desire to succeed in the wrestling ring.

Sources inside the company believe he’s “all in” on making a strong impression and that his passion for the business has exceeded expectations. “WWE is hopeful this won’t be a one-off,” the report stated. “They see real potential in him and are impressed with how seriously he’s taking this.”

Jelly Roll is set to begin a national music tour on August 16 that runs through mid-November, which will keep him out of the ring for the rest of 2025. However, WWE is already looking ahead. “A WWE source noted they’re hopeful he returns in early 2026,” WrestleVotes added, fueling speculation that more appearances could be in the pipeline once his touring obligations wrap.

SummerSlam

Jelly Roll will step into the ring for the first time at SummerSlam 2025, teaming up with Randy Orton to face off against Drew McIntyre and United States Champion Logan Paul in a high-profile tag team match. The bout has already garnered mainstream buzz, with Jelly Roll’s crossover appeal expected to draw new fans to WWE.

