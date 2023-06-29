Jerry Lawler Said To Be Doing ‘Much Better’ In His Recovery After A Massive Stroke

Last week, Dutch Mantel revealed on his podcast that Jerry Lawler was not healing as well as planned after suffering a severe stroke in February. Mantel noticed that Lawler’s speech had changed slightly and that he was having difficulty finishing phrases.

In the most recent video posted by Sports Keeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter provided an update on Lawler.

Apter stated that he had spoken with Lawler recently.

He said, “He is recovering. What Dutch said was true. His spirits were great. Jerry and I are huge horror movie fans and every time I’m on the phone with him, I’ve got to do this imitation of this lady of the old Invisible Man movie…I have to do that every time I call [Lawler]. So the first few weeks after he had his stroke, there was no recognition of that. Today he laughed. He said ‘Hello Bill’ and he asked me if I saw the Renfield movie yet. So we discussed horror movies and he mentioned that he saw Raw this past Monday night and that Logan Paul mentioned him on Monday Night Raw and he was thrilled to hear that. He did have a problem remembering parts of that segment like when he mentioned Lebron James, he couldn’t mention that name. It was hard for him to finish the sentences but he’s much better than when I talked to him about three weeks ago.”

You can check out Apter’s video below: