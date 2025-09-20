Jessie McKay On WWE–TNA Relationship: “It Opens Up Doors For So Many More People”

Jessie McKay, formerly known to WWE fans as Billie Kay, is thrilled with the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA.

Appearing on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring podcast, McKay called the collaboration “incredible” and praised the energy it has brought to the industry.

“I think it’s incredible. I think it’s just so good for the wrestling business in general, because it opens up doors for so many more people,” McKay said. “It’s also exciting. It’s exciting watching each show and not knowing if somebody is going to pop over to either show. It’s really exciting. So I’m all for it. I think it’s a great partnership. It’s definitely been awesome to watch.”

The crossover between the two promotions has already led to several notable moments. TNA star Joe Hendry has become one of the biggest success stories of the partnership, appearing regularly on NXT television while still under TNA contract. Hendry even competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble match and at WrestleMania, solidifying the collaboration as more than just a one-off novelty.

For McKay, the partnership represents a full-circle moment. Alongside Cassie Lee, she first made her name as one-half of The IIconics in NXT before moving to WWE’s main roster. After their release, the duo reinvented themselves as The IInspiration in TNA, where they captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Following time away from the ring for motherhood, McKay and Lee have returned to TNA and are once again in the title hunt, set to challenge The Elegance Brand for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at the upcoming Victory Road event.

Having lived through both WWE and TNA experiences, McKay sees the partnership as a win-win for fans and wrestlers alike, blending unpredictability with opportunity in a way that hasn’t been seen in decades.