Je’Von Evans Injured On WWE RAW, Match Stopped By Referee

Je’Von Evans suffered an apparent injury during his match against El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) on WWE Raw, forcing the referee to halt the contest and award the victory to El Grande Americano via medical disqualification.

The match showcased a clear clash of styles from the opening bell. El Grande Americano relied on a grounded, technical approach, mixing in stiff strikes to keep Evans from gaining momentum. Evans countered with speed and aerial offense, connecting with a sunset flip and a slingshot head scissors in the early moments.

Ringside interference soon shifted the tone. Bravo Americano, a member of Los Americanos, created a distraction that allowed Americano to land a sharp kick. The action spilled to the floor, where Evans narrowly avoided Bravo and Rayo by using the barricade, before rebounding with a springboard clothesline that wiped out Americano to a strong reaction.

The bout came to an unexpected conclusion as El Grande Americano stood in the ring requesting a microphone. At ringside, the referee was focused on Evans, who was clearly in distress and clutching his wrist. After a brief assessment, the official ruled that Evans was unable to continue and immediately called for the bell.

El Grande Americano was declared the winner via referee stoppage. As Evans exited the ringside area, he was seen favoring his right shoulder, raising concerns about the severity of the injury.

No official update has yet been provided on Evans’ condition, but the sudden stoppage cast a somber note over an otherwise fast-paced contest and will be closely monitored heading into next week’s Raw.