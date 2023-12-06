Jey Uso On CM Punk: ‘He’s On Some Tribal Chief Status’

Jey Uso is the latest WWE star to weigh in on CM Punk’s return to the company.

Following the Men’s WarGames, Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. WWE kept the return a closely guarded secret, with only the main eventers being aware of it prior to the match. He’s set to square off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Punk is internally listed as a free agent, which is why he appeared on RAW last week and is scheduled to appear on Friday’s SmackDown before returning to RAW next Monday.

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Uso stated that RAW should sign Punk and make him an exclusive star. As Randy Orton recently joined SmackDown, this has been speculated.

“Sign CM Punk. Like, why wouldn’t we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters or whatever. Hey, if we going to be honest, he’s a Superstar. First and foremost, people talk about him. And if we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He’s like on some Tribal Chief status. He’s [a] top guy regardless of whatever’s going on. So my invitation is open, man. Bring him, like, let’s go. Let’s run it, bro. I’ll be your first one to run with. It’s all good. It’s all love. Let’s go. Let’s run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk.”

You can check out the complete show below: