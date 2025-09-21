Jey Uso Placed In Concussion Protocol Following WWE Wrestlepalooza

One half of The Usos may be sidelined following Saturday’s WWE Wrestlepalooza event. According to Bryan Alvarez, Jey Uso was placed in concussion protocol after suffering an injury during his and Jimmy Uso’s tag team match against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The incident occurred when Jey struck Breakker with a steel chair — legal under the match’s stipulations. The chair bounced off Breakker’s back and ricocheted into Jey’s head, leaving him busted open. Alvarez explained, “Jey busted himself open. He hit Bron with the chair, and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday. He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this.”

The use of chairs was introduced after LA Knight was revealed as the surprise special guest referee. Knight’s role added to the drama given his ongoing feud with The Vision and his recent tension with Jey Uso.

Despite the injury, the match reached its planned conclusion. Breakker speared both Usos through a ringside table, and Bronson Reed followed with his Tsunami splash on Jey to secure the victory for The Vision.

The extent of Jey Uso’s injury and the timeline for his return remain unclear.

Elsewhere on the card, The Vision’s night was mixed. While Breakker and Reed scored a big win for the faction, their stablemate and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came up short. In the semi-main event, Rollins and Becky Lynch were defeated by the returning AJ Lee and CM Punk, with Lee forcing Lynch to tap out to the Black Widow in her first match in over a decade.