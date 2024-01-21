Jey Uso Weighs In On The Rock Potentially Facing Roman Reigns

During an interview with Sony Sports Network, Jey Uso commented on The Rock’s potential match against the undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

“You know The Rock wanna be The Head of the Table, that’s money, right? That’s a match I think we all wanna watch, I wanna watch as a fan too. I just don’t think The Rock knows what he’s getting into. When it comes to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, he’s got The Bloodline behind him. Rock has a big uphill battle man. But yeah, we ready to see that.”

The Rock is rumored to be having a match against Reigns at either the Elimination Chamber PLE or Wrestlemania 40. Earlier this month, The Rock issued a statement to WWE fans about making history by saying “we go all out and all in.”