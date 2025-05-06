Jim Cornette Praises Bron Breakker’s WWE RAW Performance: “This Guy’s A F*ing Superstar”

Legendary wrestling manager and commentator Jim Cornette had high praise for Bron Breakker following his recent performance on WWE Monday Night RAW, calling him a “top f***ing star” and commending both his presentation and in-ring ability.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast this week, Cornette discussed Breakker’s involvement in the evolving Seth Rollins–Paul Heyman–Bron Breakker storyline, and he didn’t hold back on his admiration for the rising star’s look and presence.

“Bron immediately fits in with a suit. He looks like a million dollars—like a top f***ing star coming out with the other top stars,” Cornette said, referencing Breakker’s alignment with Heyman and Rollins.

Cornette also praised Breakker’s work in the main event match against Sami Zayn, particularly noting his physicality and throwback wrestling style.

“Bron Breakker is a pro wrestler doing pro wrestling things,” Cornette stated. “Shoots a guy off and gives him an elbow—glory, hallelujah. It’s odd in today’s world, but this guy’s a f***ing superstar.”

While Cornette offered some criticism of the storyline’s pacing and character dynamics, his evaluation of Breakker remained overwhelmingly positive. He emphasized Breakker’s believability, impactful offense, and ability to stand out in today’s landscape.

Cornette also acknowledged the strength of the match between Breakker and Sami Zayn, highlighting both men’s performances:

“They had a good match, because Sami can work—and he’s a f***ing rag doll when he sells. He fights from underneath so well.”

With strong endorsements from wrestling veterans like Cornette and growing momentum on WWE TV, Bron Breakker continues to cement himself as one of the company’s fastest-rising stars.

