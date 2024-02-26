Jim Cornette Reacts To Dave Meltzer’s Recent Comments About AEW

On the most recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, Cornette and co-host Brian Last spoke about Dave Meltzer’s remarks on his latest Wrestler Observer Radio show. Meltzer talked about AEW not doing as well in lower-income states as in higher-income states.

Meltzer states, “For whatever reason, you know, umm, you know, poor people don’t like AEW.”

He talked about a statistic he looked into, with AEW PPV buys being lower in lower-income states and more significant in higher-income states. According to Meltzer, it is the opposite for WWE PPV buys.

Jim Cornette reacted, “He’s about six months away from being on the sidewalk in a bathrobe! His point is that they sell way more PPVs in New York and California than in Oklahoma. Yeah, there’s nobody there! There’s no people there!”

