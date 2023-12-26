Jim Cornette To Chris Jericho: “It’s Christmas – Slap Tony Khan’s D*ck Out Of Your Mouth”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Chris Jericho publicly called out CM Punk and Ace Steel’s lawyer Stephen P. New in an early Christmas morning Twitter/X post. Regarding the 2022 AEW “Brawl Out” between Punk and The Elite, Jericho wrote to New, “considering you weren’t there and I was …maybe you should shut your mark ass up.”

Cornette, a New client, responded to Jericho with the following message:

“God, Chris, it’s Xmas–slap Tony [Khan]’s dick out of your mouth, you’ve got his Dad’s money the next 10 years & the Buckaroos [The Young Bucks] will still let you play with the cool kids. You don’t have to tell the truth, just QUIT LYING, Punk is sorry he made a difference in AEW business & you haven’t.”

You can check out the post below: