Jim Ross Doesn’t Expect Edge To Come To AEW

Jim Ross thinks Edge in AEW would be awesome.

But it’s a long shot.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” spent some time on the latest installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast about the rumors of WWE Hall of Fame legend Adam “Edge” Copeland leaving the company to come to All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Edge in AEW would be great for business, but acknowledges that the possibility of that actually happening would be a longshot: “Of course it is, that’s a no brainer. In all the time that I was around the talent this past weekend, I never heard one talent ask me about Edge. It just didn’t come up. It was business at hand to take care of. Maybe, after the show at the after party, which I did not attend. It’d be great. I haven’t given it much thought. How about Edge and Kenny Omega? Edge and Will Ospreay. There are a million ways to monetize this potential, but I don’t have any inside information, I don’t know if it’s even feasible. I have heard, through the grapevine, that WWE has an offer on the table for him that is significant, as it should be. I don’t know. I think it would be a long shot at very best that Edge comes to work at AEW.”

On how he originally signed Edge and Christian to WWE back in the day: “I signed him and Christian on the same day, together, back in the day to the grandiose salary of $210 a week. They were indie wrestlers from Toronto, so they weren’t making any money. Not only did I do that, I think I might have advanced them some cash. I know that I paid off Edge’s college debt. I remember doing that. We wrote the college check to pay for his student loans. WWE paid for Edge’s student loans, thanks to JR, I thought it was the right thing to do.”

