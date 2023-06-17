Jim Ross’ Eye Swollen Shut After Bad Fall, Update On AEW Collision Status

Jim Ross’ grill may be “bowling shoe ugly,” but he’s “as tough as a two-dollar steak,” so he won’t be missing a historic night for All Elite Wrestling.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” surfaced on social media on Saturday to share a shot of his eye being swollen shut after taking what he described as a “bad fall.”

“Bad fall this morning,” Ross wrote as the start of the caption to the photo showing off his brutally swollen and black eye. “Still headed to Chicago for Collision!”

The WWE Hall of Fame announcer and AEW commentator continued, “[It’s a] historic night for ⁦AEW on ⁦TNT.”

Check out the photo below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision on TNT results coverage from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.