Jim Ross Offers High Praise For Darby Allin, Talks About Recent Collision Match

Darby Allin is not only one of the pillars of AEW.

If you ask Jim Ross, he’s among the best homegrown talents he has ever seen.

During a recent episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, “Good Ole’ J.R.” spoke about Darby Allin’s potential, as well as his thoughts on the recent Samoa Joe and Penta El Zero Miedo match on AEW Collision.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Samoa Joe and Penta El Zero Miedo’s recent match on Collision: “The match quality on Collision has been pretty good. I called the Samoa Joe/Penta match, the main event of that show, and I thought those guys just turned it up. Samoa Joe is in a different place. He’s as good, if not better, than he’s ever been. Penta had the best singles match he’s had in AEW, so those guys were motivated.”

On Darby Allin and how he is one of the best homegrown prospects ever: “Earlier in the night, the Roddy Strong/Darby Allin match was nothing short of epic. He’s a fearless kid, I love him. He’s just one of the best homegrown prospects I’ve ever seen. He’s young, he’s in his mid-20s. So if he can hold up…that whole story was about his spine, his back. That’s what the announcers should be talking about because that was the whole story. Roddy Strong did a lot of creative things to focus on that body part.”

