Jim Ross Reveals He Recently Underwent Wrist Surgery

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he underwent wrist surgery a little while back and he will continue to heal up.

Ross wrote, “Wrist surgery successfully done. Healing continues. 🤠”

Ross, who was at the commentary desk for the main event of last month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, has been dealing with health issues that have kept him on the shelf for the better part of the last year.

You can check out Ross’ post below.