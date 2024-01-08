Jim Ross Talks About AEW Ushering In A New Era In 2024

AEW is in the midst of a new era.

Jim Ross thinks so.

The AEW broadcast team member and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about AEW ‘resetting the table,’ as well as his thoughts on Eddie Kingston’s big AEW Continental Classic Finals victory at AEW Worlds End 2023 during the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Eddie Kingston’s win in the AEW Continental Classic finals at AEW Worlds End 2023: “I would have loved to have called that match because it just had so much psychology. I’m a big fan of Eddie’s passion and his work ethic. So good for him, congratulations to Eddie. He’s paid his dues more times than not. So I’m happy for Eddie Kingston. This maybe speaks to my ignorance, I wasn’t even aware of who Eddie Kingston was until he came to AEW. I know he’d had great career on the indies and stuff, and sometimes we don’t have the opportunity to see the results of those indie shows. They’re just not distributed…they’re better now because of streaming and things of that nature. But I wasn’t really aware of Eddie’s body of work, and then when he came in, he had a couple of really good matches to start off his run in AEW, and so he’s right place, right time. Good for Eddie. Let’s see where this thing takes us. Should be a fun little ride, no doubt. He’s just gonna always give you the great passion, no bullshit. I think he’s absolutely a gem of a find, frankly. He’s not an overnight sensation, obviously, but he certainly is deserving of an advancement. Hopefully, he’s gonna do well.”

On the new era in AEW: “It’s interesting. It seems like AEW is kind of resetting the table, restarting, so to speak, maybe, and I think that’s smart. I think that’s a good deal. Give everybody a different jersey and give everybody a different role. Let’s just hope they all live up to the hype and role, and it seems like we are. It’s exciting to be a part of it, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

