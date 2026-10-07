Jim Ross Undergoes Brain Surgery, Update Following Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross is recovering after undergoing brain surgery on Wednesday morning.

Conrad Thompson, Ross’ co-host on the Grilling JR podcast, shared an encouraging update after receiving information from the legendary broadcaster’s daughter, confirming that the procedure had gone well.

“I just heard GREAT NEWS from Jim Ross’ daughter: Procedure went well. He is in recovery right now,” Thompson wrote. “Will hopefully be heading home around 3.”

The 74-year-old underwent surgery to address complications involving a shunt that was inserted into his brain earlier this year.

Ross initially underwent the procedure in August to help drain excess fluid from his brain. Following the surgery, he reportedly experienced significant improvements in the balance problems that had been affecting him.

However, Ross recently began experiencing severe headaches, prompting further medical examinations. A subsequent CT scan revealed bleeding, leading doctors to turn off the shunt and arrange another procedure.

Wednesday’s surgery was performed to address the issue, with Thompson’s latest update indicating that the procedure was successful.

Ross is now recovering, with hopes that he could be discharged and return home later in the day.

The update comes amid Ross’ ongoing health challenges, with fans and colleagues continuing to send their support to the longtime wrestling commentator.